Tipperary TD believes Rural Development Plan doesn’t consider modern work environment

Tipperary TD Martin Browne says the latest National Development Plan fails to consider the post-pandemic work environment for many businesses across Ireland.

The Sinn Féin deputy made the comments as his party launched a Dáil motion this week seeking to ensure more balanced investment in rural areas.

Among the points raised is the lack of clarity on the funding and timeframe of projects in the National Development Plan, including the N24 upgrade across south Tipp.

Deputy Browne says the plan, which was published last month, doesn’t take account of a different working landscape.

“A lot of people will start working from at home. We have to consider broadband and public transport.

“I'll give you an example from here in Cashel. If I want to get a bus to Thurles or Clonmel, there’s one bus a day between 12-3pm. So that’s the sort of stuff that isn’t in a National Development Plan that public transport must be spread out, and used so that people can get to work, to college, whatever.”