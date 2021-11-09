Search

09/11/2021

Tipperary TD believes Rural Development Plan doesn’t consider modern work environment

Tipperary TD believes Rural Development Plan doesn’t consider modern work environment

Reporter:

Reporter

Tipperary TD Martin Browne says the latest National Development Plan fails to consider the post-pandemic work environment for many businesses across Ireland.

The Sinn Féin deputy made the comments as his party launched a Dáil motion this week seeking to ensure more balanced investment in rural areas.

Among the points raised is the lack of clarity on the funding and timeframe of projects in the National Development Plan, including the N24 upgrade across south Tipp.

Deputy Browne says the plan, which was published last month, doesn’t take account of a different working landscape.

“A lot of people will start working from at home. We have to consider broadband and public transport.

“I'll give you an example from here in Cashel. If I want to get a bus to Thurles or Clonmel, there’s one bus a day between 12-3pm. So that’s the sort of stuff that isn’t in a National Development Plan that public transport must be spread out, and used so that people can get to work, to college, whatever.”

Nominations sought from Tipperary for STAR adult education awards

November 22 is the deadline for receipt of nominations

Tipperary council plans temporary traffic management measures for road at Kilcash

Referee's confirmed for club football deciders

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media