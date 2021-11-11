Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club organises walk to Suir Blueway for World Diabetes Day this Sunday

Ann Ellis , District Governor for Lions Clubs in Ireland on the Suir Blueway at Carrick-on-Suir promoting her local club's Diabetes Awareness Campaign
Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club is hosting a walk from Ormond Castle to the fishermen's memorial on the Suir Blueway at Elm Ditch Well this Sunday to mark World Diabetes Day.
The club is organising the walk as raising awareness of Type 2 Diabetes and promoting regular exercise to prevent delay and manage the condition is one of the club's signature projects.
The walk starts from Ormond Castle at 11am and ends by the Elm Ditch Well where the fishermen's memorial is situated on the Suir Blueway.
Club President Brian White will lead the walk stopping here and there sharing his knowledge and quirky facts along the way.
The walk is open to everyone who wishes to join its members and visiting club members. Lions Club members have decided to wear something Blue" as it is the colour associated with diabetes prevention.
