Gardaí seek public's help in tracing criminals who burgled house in Ballypatrick area

Gardaí are seeking the public's helping in tracing burglars who broke into a house in the Ballypatrick area last Wednesday night/Thursday morning November 10 and 11.
The house at Graigue, Ballypatrick was vacant when the break-in occurred.
A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson said entry was gained to the residence by forcing a window. No property was reported stolen.
She appealed to anyone who witnesses suspicious activity in that area that night to contact the station at (052) 6177640.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.