BREAKING: Planning permission request for Clonmel mast refused by Tipperary County Council

Planning permission was requested to instal the mast on the grounds of Clonmel Town Football Club
Planning permission that had been sought for the installation of a telecommunications mast in Clonmel has been refused.
The go-ahead had been requested for a 21.1 metres monopole to support telecommunications antenna and ancillary equipment, cabinets, fencing and all associated site works for use by Three Ireland (Hutchinson) Ltd and other operators on the grounds of Clonmel Town football club.
However Tipperary County Council has today turned down the application.
The council's decision has been welcomed by local residents who had voiced strong opposition to the mast.
Famous for its motor bike racing event - the village of Faugheen received the lowest marks in this year's Tidy Town in South Tipperary.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.