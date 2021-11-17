Swiss Walk in Cahir closed today
Tipperary County Council has announced that the Swiss Walk in Cahir will be closed today, November 17.
The closure is to facilitate the completion of the fencing works along the walkway.
Famous for its motor bike racing event - the village of Faugheen received the lowest marks in this year's Tidy Town in South Tipperary.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.