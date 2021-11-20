Unexpected death of former postmistress caused widespread shock in Tipperary

The death of Angela Ryan, Tipperary Road, Cappawhite occurred on November 11 after a short spell in a hospital
Recent Death of Angela Ryan
The unexpected death of a loving friend, our former postmistress Angela Ryan, Tipperary Road, died on November 11 after a short spell in a hospital, deeply regretted by her loving sons Lee, Danny and Thomas, sisters Sr. Helen, Mary and Kathleen, grandchildren Christopher and Lauren, daughters-in-law Eilish and Deedee, sisters-in- law Margaret, Veronica and Peggy, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
After Mass Tuesday morning, November 16, Angela’s remains were interred in Cappa. On her dear soul sweet Jesus have mercy.
