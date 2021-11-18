Hospitality businesses in Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District approved €44,000 grant aid for outdoor seating

Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District received 22 applications from tourism and hospitality businesses in Carrick-on-Suir and other areas of the district for outdoor seating grants and €44,000 worth of funding was approved.
District Administrator Marie O’Gorman gave details of the number of applications and grants approved under the Outdoor Seating & Accessories Scheme at the latest monthly meeting of Carrick Municipal District councillors.
She said funding under the scheme must be drawn down from the Government by November 30.
The grants scheme was set up to assist restaurants, cafés, pubs and hotels to provide outdoor seating facilities for customers to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.
