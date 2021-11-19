Council approves grant to assist with revamp of Carrick-on-Suir Heritage Centre

Carrick-on-Suir Heritage Centre during the refurbishment works. Picture Anne Marie Magorrian
Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District has decided to allocate €7,000 funding towards Carrick-on-Suir Heritage Centre’s transformation into a tourist interpretation centre about the town’s history and culture.
The General Municipal Allocation grant was approved to Carrick-on-Suir Development Association, at the latest monthly meeting of Carrick Municipal District’s councillors.
District Administrator Marie O’Gorman said the grant will go towards the Heritage Centre’s refurbishment as COSDA is finding it difficult to source finance to finish the project. The upgrade of Carrick-on-Suir Heritage Centre, situated in a former church off Main Street, began in 2019. The refurbishment phase is nearly complete and the next step is to secure funding for the tourist interpretation facilities. The council grant will assist with financing the design of the interpretation facilities as well as finishing refurbishment works.
