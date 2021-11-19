Search

Hilarious evening of confusion guaranteed at Raheen House Hotel Clonmel

Clonmel Theatre Guild

Clonmel Theatre Guild are delighted to announce the return of their annual Christmas dinner theatre with their production of Marc Camoletti’s hilarious comedy Don’t Dress for Dinner, which will be staged in Raheen House Hotel from November 30 to December 3.
Directed by Suzanne Shine, this hugely popular night out sees a mix of new and familiar faces take to the stage in a farce which will have audiences in tears with laughter.
The plot sees Bernard who is planning a romantic weekend with his chic mistress in his charming, converted farmhouse, whilst his wife, Jacqueline, is away.
He has arranged for a cordon bleu cook to prepare gourmet delights and has invited his best friend, Robert, along too to provide the alibi.
It’s foolproof, what could possibly go wrong? Well…. suppose Robert turns up not realising quite why he has been invited. Suppose Robert and Jacqueline are secret lovers and consequently determined that Jacqueline will not leave for the weekend. Suppose the cook has to pretend to be the mistress and the mistress is unable to cook.
Suppose everyone’s alibi gets confused with everyone else’s. An evening of hilarious confusion ensues as Bernard and Robert improvise at breakneck speed.
Tasked with playing these roles are Paul Sheehan (Bernard), Patricia Harte (Jacqueline), Neill Bourke (Robert), Amanda Kirwan (Suzette), Caroline Cotter (Suzanne) and Declan Robinson (George).
Tickets are currently on sale in Marian’s Bookshop (052) 6123813, who now has the facility to take credit card bookings over the phone. Alternatively, tickets can be purchased online on the guild’s website www.clonmeltheatreguild.org and on the guild’s Facebook page. To comply with Government guidelines, a Covid vaccine cert is required to attend this event.
As this is sure to sell out fast, we recommend booking early. Clonmel Theatre Guild supports local charities and on this occasion a donation will be made to Cuan Saor (Women’s Refuge) Clonmel.

