Appeal to Carrick-on-Suir people to voice their views on plans for old post office

Carrick-on-Suir's old post office building
The people of Carrick-on-Suir have been urged to have their say on the plans currently on public display to turn the town’s old post office building into a digital working hub.
Carrick-on-Suir Sinn Féin Cllr David Dunne appealed to the public to engage with the pre-planning application public consultation process for the project during the monthly meeting of Carrick Municipal District’s councillors.
He warned the public against leaving it to the last minute to highlight any concerns they had with the project, which will turn the building into office spaces with high speed broadband to rent to small and new firms, remote workers and larger firms setting up outreach offices in Carrick.
Carrick MD’s Director of Services Brian Beck also encouraged the public to view the plans and send a written submission to the council if they have any worries about the project.
The plans for the post office building’s redevelopment will be on public display at Carrick Town Hall and Tipperary County Council’s Civic Offices in Clonmel and Nenagh until this Thursday, November 18.
The public have until Friday, December 3 to make written submissions on the proposal for the building.
