Search

16/11/2021

Carrick Swan GAA Club news

Carrick Swan GAA Club news

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

Carrick Swan U21 hurlers lost to Ballingarry in the William Lonergan Memorial Cup on Sunday in Pairc na nEalaí.
It was a good competitive game ahead of the team’s upcoming South Championship. Well done to Ballingarry. 
 The U21 South A Hurling Championship begins on Sunday next in Davin Park when Carrick Swan play Kilsheelan/Kilcash in the first round.
 The club’s 12 days of Christmas draw is just over two weeks away. Tickets cost €50 and are on sale from all ticket sellers, and online on the Swan website. The draw’s prize fund is €20,000.
AGM
 The club’s AGM takes place on Sunday, December 12 at 12 noon in the club hall. If you wish to nominate a member for a position, please first seek the agreement of the member and submit the name to the club secretary.
 If there is any motion you would like to put forward to the AGM please hand to a committee member or email secretary.carrickswans.
tipperary@gaa.ie. 
 The club encourages anyone who would like to get involved to contact any committee member if they need further information. The club would be delighted to see new faces on the committee so please give it every consideration. Closing date for nominations or motions is this Friday, November 19.
 Last week’s lotto numbers were 03, 04, 24, 27. The €10,250 jackpot wasn’t won. Two players matched three numbers and were just one number short of taking home the €10,250 jackpot. They won €100 each. This week’s jackpot is €10,500.
Condolences
Carrick Swan Club extends condolences to the McCarthy family, Mill Street, Carrick; Hunt family, Clonea, and the McGrath family of Rathgormack and Collins Park on their recent bereavements.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media