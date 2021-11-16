Carrick Swan GAA Club news

Carrick Swan U21 hurlers lost to Ballingarry in the William Lonergan Memorial Cup on Sunday in Pairc na nEalaí.

It was a good competitive game ahead of the team’s upcoming South Championship. Well done to Ballingarry.

The U21 South A Hurling Championship begins on Sunday next in Davin Park when Carrick Swan play Kilsheelan/Kilcash in the first round.

The club’s 12 days of Christmas draw is just over two weeks away. Tickets cost €50 and are on sale from all ticket sellers, and online on the Swan website. The draw’s prize fund is €20,000.

AGM

The club’s AGM takes place on Sunday, December 12 at 12 noon in the club hall. If you wish to nominate a member for a position, please first seek the agreement of the member and submit the name to the club secretary.

If there is any motion you would like to put forward to the AGM please hand to a committee member or email secretary.carrickswans.

tipperary@gaa.ie.

The club encourages anyone who would like to get involved to contact any committee member if they need further information. The club would be delighted to see new faces on the committee so please give it every consideration. Closing date for nominations or motions is this Friday, November 19.

Last week’s lotto numbers were 03, 04, 24, 27. The €10,250 jackpot wasn’t won. Two players matched three numbers and were just one number short of taking home the €10,250 jackpot. They won €100 each. This week’s jackpot is €10,500.

Condolences

Carrick Swan Club extends condolences to the McCarthy family, Mill Street, Carrick; Hunt family, Clonea, and the McGrath family of Rathgormack and Collins Park on their recent bereavements.