23/11/2021

A first-ever Community Council will be elected in Tipperary on Monday next

On Monday, November 29 at 8pm the election of the first Ballylooby Community Council will take place in the Hall at 8pm.

Ballylooby Community Council Steering Committee 
This is a big week for us in Ballylooby. Christmas starts on Saturday, November 27 with the decorating of our village and we hope to see members of every household come along on Saturday at 12 noon and together we will get the festive season going.

Please bring along good cheer and any Christmas decorations you might have. We will have fun preparing for Santa's arrival together.
On Monday, November 29 at 8pm the election of the first Ballylooby Community Council will take place in the Hall at 8pm. This is an historic occasion and you have put in a lot of hard work since August 23 so come along on the night, cast your very precious vote for those nominated and be in at the very beginning of the regeneration of our wonderful community.

