24 Nov 2021

Cahir Christmas Lights campaign - everyone needs a lift this Christmas

Cahir Development Association has begun the Christmas Lights Campaign

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Cahir Development Association has begun the Christmas Lights Campaign and so letters to traders were sent out last week looking for support. There is also a GoFundMe campaign running at present to help pay for the Christmas Lights and this year more than ever we really need to see the Christmas lights around the town creating a positive atmosphere after a year of living with Covid and the restrictions it has created.
Everyone needs a bit of a lift and the Christmas lights are always a great distraction as well as a great reminder that no matter what, Christmas is on the way!
Without full support from traders, CDA will not be able to sustain the full cost of erecting and taking down of the Christmas Lights. But if everyone donates just a euro or two to the Go Fund Me we are hopeful we will get there.
Our sincere thanks to Cahir Credit Union, Tipperary County Council, and Cahir Bingo. Their original support made the entire project possible some four years ago. We are very thankful for every single donation and the continuous support over the years and would like to take this opportunity to wish all Traders and Residents a happy, safe and fruitful Christmas this year.

