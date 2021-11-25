Search

25 Nov 2021

Tipperary exhibition showcasing stunning and unique ceramics in all shapes and forms

Ceramic Artists Clare Molloy, Eileen Singleton, Gallery Assistant Aisling Higgins, Gallery Owner Siobhan Caplice with Artists Mandy Cheng and Jane Jermyn.

‘Cahir Arts’ feature Ceramics Artists in newly launched Exhibition 


The Ceramics #1 Exhibition opened last Friday evening in Cahir Arts and it is the first of many ceramic exhibitions to be held at the newly opened galley and design shop.

Speaking at the opening Gallery owner Siobhan Caplice said “I have an appreciation of all forms of art and creative work, the ceramic process holds a significant part in my love for the Arts. From statement pieces to unique functional ware, you will see a wide range of the different techniques and processes here at Cahir Arts this evening”.


“From complex techniques such as the Japanese‘Nerikomi’, the ancient Arabic ‘Reduced Pigment Lustre’, ‘Saggarfired’ and the ‘Obvara’ to traditional hand thrown and pulled processes. Some artist’s experiment with found pigments, soils and wild clay from their local environment using limited tools resulting in unpredictable outcomes and the element of surprise.

Others focus on production and even then, no piece is completely identical therefore we are showcasing the opposite of mass production. This exhibit celebrates the new found appreciation, awareness and support of Irish craft and design”. 

The Ceramics Artists Exhibiting are Jane Jermyn (Curator), Eileen Singleton (Curator), Susan Herlihy, Katharina Treml, The Bridge Pottery by Caroline Dolan & Mark Campden, Claire Molloy Ceramics, Mandy Cheng, Cora Cummins, Kathleen Dobbyn, Laura Matikaite, Iona Crawford Topp, Iona Ceramics, Amanda Murphy and Dawn West.

This is truly an exhibition that showcases individual creativity at its best, with stunning and unique ceramics in all shapes and forms that will inspire a sense of wonder and awe in all who take a moment to view and appreciate it. This is an exhibition not to be missed and entry is free.

Cahir Arts is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10.30am to 5.30pm, Sunday from 12noon to 5pm and closed on Mondays.

