Calling near and far for Clonmel festive photographs



As part of a Creative Wellness Series of events an appeal has been made for people to send pictures of special Christmas memories.

Simply send your memory or photograph along with a few lines describing when and where it was taken to themistletoecafe@gmail.com Thge organisers would love to hear from everyone here in Clonmel, people who cannot make it home for Christmas this year as well as people who have Clonmel connections who live in other places in Ireland and across the globe. Let’s keep the spirit of connection going in our communities.



Your photographs/memories will will feature in a digital display in the upcoming Mistletoe Cafe on December 5 in the Hidden Café, Place4U. A small selection will be printed and displayed afterwards in a window in Parnell Street Clonmel and also feature in the Christmas edition of The Nationalist newspaper. Tip - please use a smart phone with a good camera to take a copy of your favourite old photograph from an album.



This event is organised by Beehouse Arts and creative team as part of the Creating Wellness Series of events, supported by South Tipperary Action Network, mental health awareness (S.T.A.N.) in association with South Tipperary Mental Health Association and Tipperary ETB. Check out Facebook pages: The Mistletoe Cafe or South Tipperary Mental Health Association for more information/updates. All Covid 19 Public Health Guidelines will be adhered to.









