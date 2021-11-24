Search

24 Nov 2021

Calling near and far for Clonmel festive photographs

Creating Wellness Series

Calling near and far for Clonmel festive photographs

Image: Sent in by Shakera Looby of Maria and Alice Conlon with their younger brothers Derrick and Gerard in the Old Bridge.

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie


As part of a Creative Wellness Series of events an appeal has been made for people to send pictures of special Christmas memories.

Simply send your memory or photograph along with a few lines describing when and where it was taken to themistletoecafe@gmail.com  Thge organisers would love to hear from everyone here in Clonmel, people who cannot make it home for Christmas this year as well as people who have Clonmel connections who live in other places in Ireland and across the globe. Let’s keep the spirit of connection going in our communities. 


Your photographs/memories will will feature in a digital display in the upcoming Mistletoe Cafe on  December 5 in the Hidden Café, Place4U. A small selection will be printed and displayed afterwards in a window in Parnell Street Clonmel and also feature in the Christmas edition of The Nationalist newspaper. Tip - please use a smart phone with a good camera to take a copy of your favourite old photograph from an album. 


This event is organised by Beehouse Arts and creative team as part of the Creating Wellness Series of events, supported by South Tipperary Action Network, mental health awareness (S.T.A.N.) in association with South Tipperary Mental Health Association and Tipperary ETB. Check out Facebook pages: The Mistletoe Cafe or South Tipperary Mental Health Association for more information/updates. All Covid 19 Public Health Guidelines will be adhered to.


 

Cahir Christmas Lights campaign - everyone needs a lift this Christmas



To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media