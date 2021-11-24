Search

24 Nov 2021

Carrick-on-Suir residents group to appeal approved Carrick Regeneration Scheme to An Bord Pleanála

Carrick-on-Suir residents group to appeal approved Carrick Regeneration Scheme to An Bord Pleanála

Treacy Park residents protesting at Sean Healy Park in September over Carrick Regeneration Scheme proposal to develop a Blueway car park on part of the park

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

Residents of Treacy Park housing estate plan to appeal the decision to adopt the Carrick-on-Suir Regeneration Scheme to An Bord Pleanála as the scheme still proposes developing a Blueway visitors’ car park on part of Sean Healy Park.
Mary O’Shea of Treacy Park Residents’ Association, said their members were “devastated” by the 3-2 vote to adopt the regeneration scheme at last Thursday’s meeting of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District’s councillors.
She said the decision to appeal the council decision to An Bord Pleanála was made at a meeting of the residents association last Friday night. The association met again last night (Tuesday, November 23) to discuss their next move. The appeal must be submitted within four weeks of last Thursday’s adoption of the scheme.
The residents’ association is engaging an independent planning expert who has come up with a number of different options they can pursue to fight the council’s decision.
“We are going to go as far as we can with this. We are determined to keep going,” she told The Nationalist.
Treacy residents, submitted a petition of 540 signatures and 284 submission objecting to the car park during the public consultation process, and secured some significant concessions from the council as a result of their campaigning. The size of the car park has been halved and none of the car park spaces will be located opposite Treacy Park homes while CCTV and extra public lighting have been included.
Ms O’Shea said while the car park plan was now better they are still not happy it has been approved. There was a lot of anger and shock among Treacy Park residents over the decision.
She pointed out part of Sean Healy Park will still be removed due to this car park and they still have serious health and safety fears about the impact of extra traffic travelling into and out of the car park.
“The exit and entrance to the car park are the same as originally proposed. The entrance is opposite the Treacy Park entrance. We are concerned for children and residents crossing the road there. It’s an accident waiting to happen.”
She said the residents of her estate are angry that three councillors representing rural areas voted to adopt the regeneration scheme and didn’t take on board the views of the councillors from Carrick-on-Suir.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media