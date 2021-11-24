Carrick-on-Suir residents group to appeal approved Carrick Regeneration Scheme to An Bord Pleanála

Residents of Treacy Park housing estate plan to appeal the decision to adopt the Carrick-on-Suir Regeneration Scheme to An Bord Pleanála as the scheme still proposes developing a Blueway visitors’ car park on part of Sean Healy Park.

Mary O’Shea of Treacy Park Residents’ Association, said their members were “devastated” by the 3-2 vote to adopt the regeneration scheme at last Thursday’s meeting of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District’s councillors.

She said the decision to appeal the council decision to An Bord Pleanála was made at a meeting of the residents association last Friday night. The association met again last night (Tuesday, November 23) to discuss their next move. The appeal must be submitted within four weeks of last Thursday’s adoption of the scheme.

The residents’ association is engaging an independent planning expert who has come up with a number of different options they can pursue to fight the council’s decision.

“We are going to go as far as we can with this. We are determined to keep going,” she told The Nationalist.

Treacy residents, submitted a petition of 540 signatures and 284 submission objecting to the car park during the public consultation process, and secured some significant concessions from the council as a result of their campaigning. The size of the car park has been halved and none of the car park spaces will be located opposite Treacy Park homes while CCTV and extra public lighting have been included.

Ms O’Shea said while the car park plan was now better they are still not happy it has been approved. There was a lot of anger and shock among Treacy Park residents over the decision.

She pointed out part of Sean Healy Park will still be removed due to this car park and they still have serious health and safety fears about the impact of extra traffic travelling into and out of the car park.

“The exit and entrance to the car park are the same as originally proposed. The entrance is opposite the Treacy Park entrance. We are concerned for children and residents crossing the road there. It’s an accident waiting to happen.”

She said the residents of her estate are angry that three councillors representing rural areas voted to adopt the regeneration scheme and didn’t take on board the views of the councillors from Carrick-on-Suir.