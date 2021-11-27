Search

27 Nov 2021

Yesteryears: New €28 million retail centre in Cashel to create 250 jobs

“Cashel hospital must not become a ‘derelict site’,” was our main front page headline this time 15 years ago, on November 18, 2006.
HSE executives were being summoned by South Tipperary County Council and Cashel Town Council to discuss staff concerns about the completion of developments at Our Lady’s Hospital.
It came ten years after the completion of the 1996 agreement which paved the way for the transfer of surgical and acute services to Clonmel.
Staying with Cashel, Eamonn Wynne reported that week on the launch of an ambitious Project CR at the Cashel Palace Hotel by local company Bank Place Developments.
The €28 million commercial and retail development in the town, it claimed, would create 250 local jobs when completed.

A Fethard woman who was described as “the second Mother Teresa” hit out at top management in the HSE for not listening to those in front line care, wrote Sian Moloughney.
Alice Leahy, founder of TRUST, said that the system must be turned around to focus on serving people and making sure their rights were protected or nothing will change.
For her work with the homeless, Ms Leahy was described as “the second Mother Teresa” by chairman of the Céifin Centre, Fr Harry Bohan, who presented her with an award that week.
Also that week, the Mayor of Waterford, Cllr Mary Greene, was blaming South Tipperary for the delay in putting up traffic lights at Sir Thomas’s Bridge at Ferryhouse.
“It is over a year since this measure (to provide the lights) was agreed by both councils and yet there are no traffic lights,” she said.

