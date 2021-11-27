Unexpected death causes widespread regret throughout mid Tipperary

Death of Sandy Colville

It was learned with regret in his native Dualla of the death of Sandy Colville which occured unexpectedly at his residence in Clonbanae, Cashel on Friday, October 29. He was son of the late Chris and Nora Colville (neé Grant) Coleraine and was the eldest in a family of nine.

He was predeceased by his brother Pat and sister Celine Kennedy. Also by his nephew David.

Growing up in Dualla Sandy enjoyed the sporting and social activities of his community. He loved the outdoor life which led him to get involved in cross country running.

On meeting his wife Babe Hennessy, he went to England where he settled in Bristol to begin a new life.

After a number of years abroad he returned to Clonbanane where Babe’s mother resided and there be began another chapter of his life.

He was a most industrious worker caring for his family and was a popular member of his community. He loved to walk the fields with his dog and had a great interest in racing and especially enjoying his many trips to Cheltenham.

Had he lived to St Stephen’s Day he would’ve celebrated 57 years married.

On Monday, November 1, his remains were removed to the Church of Our Lady of Fatima, Dualla, where his requiem mass was celebrated by Fr Thomas Hearn, PP, Clonoulty and assisted my Fr Thomas Dunne, CC. Burial took place in the adjoining cemetery.

He is survived by his wife Babe and three daughters Hannah, Nora and Katherine. Also by Tony, Chris, Noel and John (brothers) Margaret Burchill, Marie (sisters) Rachael, Michael, Alex and Lucy (grandchildren). Sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends to whom sincere sympathy is extended.

Peace to his soul.