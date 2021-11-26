PICTURE: Congratulations! First Green Flag awarded to proud Tipperary school

Scoil Chormaic has achieved its first Green Flag under the theme of Litter and Waste, 2019-2021.
Green-Schools is an environmental management programme for schools which focuses on themes including Litter and Waste; Energy; Water; Travel; Biodiversity; Global Citizenship and Marine Environment.
In total, seventeen schools from Tipperary were awarded the Green Flag recently but only Scoil Chormaic was getting its very first one - an amazing achievement!
Pictured above are the proud members of the Green School Committee, Ms Lowry and Cashel Tidy Towns.
