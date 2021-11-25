Search

25 Nov 2021

St Vincent de Paul appeals to public to support church gate collection in Carrick-on-Suir area

St. Vincent de Paul

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

Carrick-on-Suir’s St Nicholas Conference of St Vincent de Paul is appealing to the people of the town to dig deep in their pockets next week and support its annual church gate collection.
The collection will take place outside Masses at St Nicholas’ Church in Carrick-on-Suir, St Patrick’s Church, Faugheen and Grangemockler/Ballyneale Parish churches on Saturday and Sunday, December 4 and 5.
This is the conference’s main annual collection to gather funds to help those in need in the community at Christmas.
“It can be a very difficult time for families on low income to put food on the table and for the elderly struggling to heat their homes,” said a St Nicholas Conference spokesperson.
“We would ask you to be as generous as you can as we have fewer people attending Mass due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We will leave St Vincent de Paul appeal letters in the church which can be returned through the St Vincent de Paul post box situated at the car park side entrance to St Nicholas Church or through the offertory collection at Mass.
“For those seeking our help you can drop a note with your name and contact number into the St Vincent de Paul box at St Nicolas Church or telephone (086) 222 7667 and leave your name and a contact number,” the Conference spokesman added.
Meanwhile, St Nicholas Conference members are gearing up to organise their annual Christmas hamper appeal.
Students in local primary and secondary schools donate food for the hampers that are distributed by the St Vincent de Paul to families in need in Carrick-on-Suir and its hinterland before Christmas.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media