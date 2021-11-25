St Vincent de Paul appeals to public to support church gate collection in Carrick-on-Suir area

Carrick-on-Suir’s St Nicholas Conference of St Vincent de Paul is appealing to the people of the town to dig deep in their pockets next week and support its annual church gate collection.

The collection will take place outside Masses at St Nicholas’ Church in Carrick-on-Suir, St Patrick’s Church, Faugheen and Grangemockler/Ballyneale Parish churches on Saturday and Sunday, December 4 and 5.

This is the conference’s main annual collection to gather funds to help those in need in the community at Christmas.

“It can be a very difficult time for families on low income to put food on the table and for the elderly struggling to heat their homes,” said a St Nicholas Conference spokesperson.

“We would ask you to be as generous as you can as we have fewer people attending Mass due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We will leave St Vincent de Paul appeal letters in the church which can be returned through the St Vincent de Paul post box situated at the car park side entrance to St Nicholas Church or through the offertory collection at Mass.

“For those seeking our help you can drop a note with your name and contact number into the St Vincent de Paul box at St Nicolas Church or telephone (086) 222 7667 and leave your name and a contact number,” the Conference spokesman added.

Meanwhile, St Nicholas Conference members are gearing up to organise their annual Christmas hamper appeal.

Students in local primary and secondary schools donate food for the hampers that are distributed by the St Vincent de Paul to families in need in Carrick-on-Suir and its hinterland before Christmas.