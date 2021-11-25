Search

25 Nov 2021

New look Cashel Palace Hotel to reopen in March

Great news

New look Cashel Palace Hotel to reopen in March

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Following a major four-year restoration programme, Cashel Palace Hotel will open next March as a magnificent five-star Relais & Châteaux hotel in the centre of Cashel, one of the most important heritage towns in Ireland. 

Management have confirmed the reopening date of the luxury hotel and spa, which is now owned by Susan Magnier and her family – best known for the nearby Coolmore Stud.

The hotel will include 42 rooms, a world-class spa, ballroom, and Guinness Bar which celebrates the hotel’s historical links to the father of Arthur Guinness.

