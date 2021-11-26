Search

26 Nov 2021

Booster shot clinics for health workers among walk-in Covid-19 vaccine clinics in Clonmel this weekend

Aileen Hahesy

Walk-In Covid Vaccination Clinics are taking place at the Clonmel Vaccination Centre at Clonmel Park Hotel today Friday, November 26 and tomorrow Saturday, November 27.

Today's clinic will administer booster vaccines for healthcare workers only.  It will runs from 1.15pm to 4.15pm. No appointment is necessary. You must wait at least five months after finishing a course of Covid-19 vaccine to get the booster shot.

The clinic on Saturday will administer doses one and two of Pfizer vaccine from 9am to 11am.  A clinic for the booster vaccine for healthcare workers only will take place from 11.30am to 2pm. No appointment is necessary. The Covid-19 vaccination administered for doses 1 and 2 will be available to all those aged 12 years and over. Those aged 12- to 15 years old will need to be accompanied by a parent/guardian as consent will be required.

If you have had COVID-19 since you were vaccinated, wait for six months after your infection before you get a booster dose.

Registration will take place at the Vaccination Centre (if you have not already registered) and you will need:

Your Personal Public Service Number (PPSN);
Photo ID;
Your Eircode;
And an email address and a mobile number.
  

For those attending for a second dose, there are some important points to note:

It must be 21 days (or longer) since you received your first dose.
You should bring proof of your first dose vaccination (e.g. your vaccination card) and photo ID.
 

For those attending for a Booster dose, please note the following;

You should bring proof of Covid-19 Vaccination (Digital Cert or Vaccination Card)
If you have already registered online your details will be available at the Vaccination Centre.

If you have any concerns regarding vaccination you should discuss them with your GP.

For more information log on to: Register to get a COVID-19 vaccine (hse.ie

Department of health issue update on new Covid-19 variant

