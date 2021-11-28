'Help us to help Hugh' to stay comfortable and safe

Everyone knows of Hugh O’Brien and the life changing illness that he has endured since 2018. That year Hugh’s life changed overnight when he collapsed and was taken to hospital and within days had brain surgery and was diagnosed with a grade IV glioblastoma (brain tumour).

Hugh underwent radiation and chemo to try to shrink the tumour, but unfortunately chemo was stopped as it was affecting his liver functions. Hugh has remained so upbeat and positive regardless and has continued to fight. Due to his illness Hugh could not continue to work and he had to let go of the one thing he strived for all his life - his business. In 2020 Hugh’s beloved business was liquidated. Hugh continued with his fight without treatment and until recently was doing quite well.

Hugh’s condition suddenly deteriorated and with no further treatment options available for him now, the only aim of his family is to keep him comfortable and safe, but of course to do this, they need to make adjustments to their home.

Hugh’s wife Michelle O’Brien organised this fundraiser and many local people, groups and clubs have donated already, but the target has not been reached so that Hugh can finally go home. We all send Hugh and his beloved family our best wishes at this tough time. So please take some time to donate to the GoFundMe ‘Help us help Hugh’. No matter how small the donation, it all counts.