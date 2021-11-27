Search

27 Nov 2021

Browne tells Dáil Divisional Garda HQ must remain in Tipperary

"The GRA and the AGSI are very concerned over the plans to locate the headquarters of the Tipperary and Clare garda division in Ennis"

Browne tells Dáil Divisional Garda HQ must remain in Tipperary

Martin Browne TD

Reporter:

Tipperary Star reporter

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne has called for the Taoiseach, the Tánaiste and the Justice Minister to listen to the concerns of the AGSI, the GRA and the people of Tipperary and press for a rethink of removing the divisional garda headquarters from Tipperary.

Teachta Browne said:

“The GRA and the AGSI are very concerned over the plans to locate the headquarters of the Tipperary and Clare garda division in Ennis.

“In the Dáil on Thursday I told Tánaiste Leo Varadkar that to locate the shared headquarters of such a large garda division at its far end makes no sense to our gardai who have said it will not work.

“While the relocation is a decision being made by the Garda Commissioner, a unit in the Department of An Taoiseach is overseeing policing reform.

“I urged Mr Varadkar to outline my concerns to the Taoiseach and to make the concerns of Gardaí and members of the public in Tipperary known to the officials overseeing the process and to impress upon them the need to have this matter addressed and to make that known to the Commissioner.

“I was speaking to a local representative of the GRA who said that what members want is for Tipperary to retain its own standalone headquarters.

“This is only right, given the strategic location of Tipperary and its geographic size.

“There is concern at longer response times and reduced Garda presence in particular areas given the distance from the proposed new divisional headquarters to the far side of the division.

“I received a commitment that the Tánaiste will inform the Taoiseach and the Justice Minister of my concerns.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media