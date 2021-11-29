Bucking the trend - new pub to open in Tipperary village

The Market Stone Bar, will be opening in Clogheen on Wednesday, December 8.
New Pub Opening
The Market Stone Bar, formerly Brendan’s, Allens and Keatings Bar will be opening on Wednesday December 8. And this will be followed by a restaurant in 2022.
William and Mary O’Keeffe would like to thank you all for the wonderful support and good wishes and they look forward to welcoming you to the Market Stone.
We wish the three pubs in Clogheen, Needeen's, Hallys and The Market Stone every good wish for the future and happy Christmas.
