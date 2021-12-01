Search

01 Dec 2021

Tipperary company wins 22 awards at Irish Quality Food and Drink Awards

ABP Cahir wins Christmas Product of the Year

The awards recognise and celebrate the best in retail, wholesale and foodservice food and drink products available in Ireland

ABP Cahir was presented with 22 awards at the prestigious annual Irish Quality Food and Drink Awards (IQFDA), which took place recently in a virtual ceremony.

The company received nine gold awards, five silver awards and eight bronze awards for its meat products across eight different categories, including the awards’ special Christmas categories.

The Irish Quality Food and Drink Awards recognise and celebrate the best in retail, wholesale and foodservice food and drink products available in Ireland.

ABP was the only producer awarded gold in the IQFDA’s four Beef Steak award categories and the Joint category. ABP’s Specially Selected 40 Day Matured Irish Angus 3 Rib Roast, produced by ABP Cahir, received the Christmas Product of the Year and Christmas Meat and Fish awards.

ABP received additional gold awards for the following products: Specially Selected Dry Aged Tipperary Black Angus Rib Steak Burger with Beechwood Dry Cured Bacon Medallion and a Smokehouse Cheese Melt; Specially Selected Irish Black Angus Striploin Steak; Specially Selected Tipperary Dry Aged Angus Striploin Steak; and Specially Selected Irish Black Angus Rib Eye Steak.

ABP received silver awards across the categories of pork, burgers and meatballs, beef steaks - ribeye and beef for the following products: Specially Selected Irish Pork Fillet with Harissa, Raisin and Red Pepper Stuffing Wrapped in Honey Glazed Dry Cured Streaky Bacon; Specially Selected Tipperary Black Angus Dry Aged Beef Burger; Specially Selected Tipperary Dry Aged Angus Rib Eye Steak; and Platinum Prime Irish Black Angus Beef Centre Cut Sirloin Joint with Garlic and Herb Butter.

The company was also awarded the silver award in the Christmas Meat and Fish category for its Specially Selected Berkshire Pork Rack with Armagh Bramley Apple and Cinnamon Sauce.

Dave O’Connell, European Commercial Director, ABP said: “ABP is incredibly proud to have once again achieved success at the Irish Quality Food and Drink Awards. These awards recognise the very best of the Irish Food and Drinks industry, and to receive 22 awards is a ringing endorsement of the care and dedication of our staff and our farmer suppliers, who work together to deliver best in class Irish beef to our customers.”

The company also received several bronze awards.

