Funding boost for Ardfinnan amenity area

€138,000 has been awarded for the transformation of the Ardfinnan green amenity area.



The Outdoor Recreational Infrastructure Scheme has this week awarded €138,600 of funding to upgrade and improve the green in Ardfinnan village. The scheme operated by the Department of Rural and Community Development has supported the application by Tipperary County Council.

Reacting to the news, Cahir Area Councillor Máirín McGrath said that the proposed works will include widening and resurfacing of the existing looped pathway, improve the access onto the Suir Blueway and various other seating and enhancements.

“The project will include a tarmacadam surface which will be able to accommodate buggies and wheelchairs on to and around the green. The proposed works is also set to construct a new platform at the Riverbank that would be suitable for anglers with a disability. The river Suir is already famous for its brown trout fishing and this new infrastructure would make it easier for people with mobility issues to experience fishing.”

“ORIS funding has already proved transformation for the Cahir LEA as it has funded the upgrades for the Cahir Inch Field and along the Swiss Cottage trail. The works that will be carried out in 2022 will be a benefit to locals and tourists who can take in the scenic river bank, the castle and use the access to the Suir Blueway for watersports as well as putting Ardfinnan on the map for ‘Accessible Angling’ features,” concluded Cllr McGrath.