02 Dec 2021

New Clonmel Garda Station faces further delay

September 2023 is earliest start date for construction

Garret Ahearn

Garret Ahearn

Reporter:

Eamon Lacey

Email:

elacey@ nationalist.ie

The long-awaited new Garda Station in Clonmel will be delayed further with construction not now expected to start until September 2023 at the earliest.
Hopes were high that progress on the new build station at the former Kickham Barracks site would materialise quickly following the granting of planning permission for the project earlier this year.
However Oireachtas members learned this week that construction of the new station in Clonmel would start in September 2023.
Delays in the Clonmel project are caused by the complicated nature of the PPP (Public Private Partnership) model used to provide the Clonmel station.
The PPP means that the Clonmel station is grouped with the provision of a new Garda Station in Macroom and a family law facility in Dublin.
It is understood that delays in the Dublin facility are holding up progress of the two new Garda Stations as all three projects have to be delivered together.
“I can understand the frustration with the slow pace of the new station in Clonmel. Unfortunately the entire PPP project is being held back because of delays in the Dublin element of it,” said Senator Garret Ahearn.
Senator Ahearn said that pressure would be maintained on Justice Minister Helen McEntee to deliver the station in Clonmel.
“I will fight to keep Justice Minister Helen McEntee to the September 2023 target because the people of Clonmel and the staff at the station have waited long enough for a new, modern building to serve the community,” he added.

Local News

