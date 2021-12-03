Remembrance Tree supports Hospice in Tipperary and recalls memory of dearly departed

Above: At the launch of the Remembrance Tree were Michael Heverin, Rotary Clonmel; Maud Shee, Hospice; Michael O’Malley, Rotary Clonmel president; Mayor Michael Murphy; Tom Duggan, project chairman, Rotary Clonmel; and Maura Cooney, Hospice. Picture: John D Kelly

Remembering loved ones who have passed away is a wonderful Irish tradition at Christmas and it continues in Clonmel this year, when the local Rotary Club hosts its annual Remembrance Tree fundraiser.

Funds raised by the campaign go to one of the most vital services in the healthcare system, Hospice homecare nursing.

The funds raised each year provide vital support for the service and Clonmel Rotary Club is hugely grateful to the people of Clonmel, and those who visit from surrounding areas, who give so generously when out shopping in the run- up to Christmas.

Club president Michael O’Malley describes the generosity of the people of the town to the campaign as exceptional, and says he is confident that the same spirit of giving will apply this year.

Mayor of Clonmel, Michael Murphy, has congratulated the club on its ongoing support for Hospice and many other deserving causes.

Again there will be two Remembrance Trees, one on O’Connell Street outside Dealz, and the other at Dunnes Stores at Davis Road. The campaign will run on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, December 10, 11 and 12, and continue the following week on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, December 17-22.

The trees offer people the opportunity to remember loved ones who have passed away and at the same time support a most deserving charity.

People can write the name of a loved one on a ribbon that is then attached to the tree, while making a contribution to Hospice.

In addition to cash contributions, an app has also been developed to allow electronic contributions, with details available at the trees.

The trees will be manned by members of Clonmel Rotary Club, by South Tipperary Hospice members and by volunteers on the two weekends before Christmas.

On Sunday, January 2, all the ribbons from both trees will be taken to Ss Peter and Paul’s Church for 11am Mass, where the ribbons will be blessed and all those named on them will be prayed for.

Club president Michael O’Malley said it is a wonderful way to remember family members who have passed, while also seeing their contributions spent on such vital local services.

“The Hospice homecare nursing service is one of the most deserving charities in the country, doing wonderful work each year to alleviate the suffering of those who are seriously ill, and to help their families to cope with it,” he says .

“And the people of this county have always given Hospice great support in their efforts, particularly in raising funds to provide homecare nurses.

“I have no doubt but they will maintain that support for our Remembrance Trees this year”, Mr O’Malley said.

Mayor of Clonmel Borough District, Cllr Michael Murphy, has wished the Rotary Club well in its fundraising initiative and said he is also certain that the people of Clonmel will respond in typical generous manner.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign on Monday, Mayor Murphy said he wanted to sincerely thank the Rotarians for their amazing work year on year.

He added – “It’s a real privilege for me as first citizen to launch the Remembrance Tree 2021 in aid of Hospice.

“The Remembrance Tree remains one of the highlights of the Christmas season in Clonmel, having raised much- needed thousands of euro for Hospice over the years.

“Well done to all the volunteers involved in this worthwhile project.

“I wish you all a happy and peaceful Christmas.