30 Nov 2021

Tipperary motorists waiting up to six months for driving test

Tipperary motorists waiting up to six months for driving test

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

More than 650 people are currently waiting for an appointment to sit their driving test in Tipperary.

A large number of 210  are waiting to do their test in Thurles, while 192 are in limbo in Clonmel, and 141 in Tipp Town and 116 in Nenagh are also waiting long periods.

The figures were provided by Tipperary TD Michael Lowry, and it also shows that 452 drivers are scheduled to take their test in the coming weeks.

The Independent TD says the lengthy wait for a test is proving a major issue with some having to wait for up to six months.

“This delay impacts particularly on people who need a full licence to take up job opportunities or to enable them to drive to work.

“Prolonged waiting times must be tackled and reduced.

“I brought this up with the Department of Transport and I queried as to why there are such delays in Tipperary. I’ve requested that additional resources be made available to the Road Safety Authority to enable it to reduce the driving test waiting times.”

