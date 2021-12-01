Sign of the Times: Irish Sign Language stories for children at Tipperary Library Service (Picture: Pixabay)
Tipperary County Council Library Service has introduced a series of stories for children in sign language.
Sign of the Times: Irish Sign Language stories for children aims to promote Irish sign language
Stories include The Way Home for Wolf and the Lion Inside by Rachel Bright and The President’s Glasses by Peter Donnelly.
Each story is signed by Mary Kiely.
All stories are available in video on the Tipperary Libraries website or on their YouTube channel.
The project is a collaboration led by Tipperary Gold Star and partnered by Tipperary County Council, members of the Deaf Community and participation by the community and voluntary sector.
