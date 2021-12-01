Walk-in Covid vaccine clinics planned in Clonmel this week

A walk-In Covid-19 vaccination clinic will take place at the Clonmel Vaccination Centre at the Clonmel Park Hotel tomorrow Thursday, December 2 and Saturday, December 4.

The December 2 clinic will administer the booster vaccine for healthcare workers only and will take place from 4pm to 6pm. No appointment is necessary. The booster vaccination will be for healthcare workers only. You must wait at least 5 months after finishing a course of Covid-19 vaccine to get your booster.

The clinic on Saturday will administer doses 1 and 2 of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine from 9am to 11am while a clinic for the booster vaccine for Healthcare Workers and 60–69-year-olds only take place from 11.30am to 2pm. No appointment is necessary. The Covid-19 vaccination administered for doses 1 and 2 will be available to all those aged 12 years and over. Those aged between 12 and 15 years old will need to be accompanied by a parent/guardian as consent will be required.

If you have had COVID-19 since you were vaccinated, wait for six months after your infection before you get a booster dose.

Registration will take place at the Vaccination Centre (if you have not already registered) and you will need:

Your Personal Public Service Number (PPSN);

Photo ID;

Your Eircode;

And an email address and a mobile number.



For those attending for a second dose, there are some important points to note:

It must be 21 days (or longer) since you received your first dose.

You should bring proof of your first dose vaccination (e.g. your vaccination card) and photo ID.



For those attending for a Booster dose, please note the following;

You should bring proof of Covid-19 Vaccination (Digital Cert or Vaccination Card)



If you have already registered online your details will be available at the Vaccination Centre.

If you have any concerns regarding vaccination you should discuss them with your GP.

For more information log on to: Register to get a COVID-19 vaccine (hse.ie)