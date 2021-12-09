Search

09 Dec 2021

Support for bereaved parents in Tipperary and surrounding areas this Christmas

Anam Cara will continue to hold face to face meetings nationwide throughout December

Anam Cara

Registration is required to attend the Anam Cara meeting at the Horse and Jockey on Monday December 20

As 2021 comes to a close and Christmas approaches, bereaved parents are at the forefront of the minds of those working in the charity, Anam Cara.

Throughout the month of December, they will continue to hold their face to face meetings nationwide.

On Monday December 20, Anam Cara will hold their support meeting in the Horse and Jockey, Thurles at 7.15pm.

Regardless of the age of the child or circumstances of death, Anam Cara offers these peer to peer support meetings monthly, free of charge. Each Anam Cara group is co-facilitated by an Anam Cara volunteer parent and a professional facilitator.

Anam Cara CEO, Sharon Vard remarked that “2021 has been one of the toughest years since our inception back in 2008, but we feel proud and honoured that we were in a position to continue our support of bereaved parents throughout the year.

"This was down to the hard work of our group professional facilitators, volunteer support and administration staff, who ensured no bereaved parent were without the support they desperately needed.

"I also want to acknowledge the strength of bereaved parents who reached out for support, they inspire me each and every day”.

Registration is required to attend the meeting on Monday December 20.

Anam Cara would welcome any bereaved parent in the Tipperary area and surrounds to contact them to register for this free event. Anam Cara can be contacted on 01-4045378 or by email info@anamcara.ie

