Planning lodged in Tipp to erect 30m high lattice telecommunications support structure

Planning application lodged
A planning application has been lodged in Tipperary to erect a 30m high lattice telecommunications support structure.
Vantage Towers Ltd have made the application to erect a 30m high lattice telecommunications support structure together with antennas, dishes and associated telecommunications equipment all enclosed in security fencing with an extension to an existing access track.
The development address is at Monroe West (Td), Ardfinnan, Tipperary.
Tipperary County Council have until February 10 to make a decision.
