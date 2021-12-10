Planning decision on Carrick-on-Suir's new Gaelscoil is due later this month

Education Minister Norma Foley has confirmed that Carrick-on-Suir’s new Gaelscoil is among 20 school building projects expected to progress to construction in 2022 and 2023.
She said the first phase of the process for procuring design and build contractors for the schools building programme that includes Gaelscoil Charraig na Siúire, is complete with the selection of five contracting firms.
These firms will be invited to tender for the school projects as they become ready to start. Gaelscoil Charraig na Siuire’s board of management will learn on December 23 whether its planning application to develop a new eight-classroom school on the site of the former St Joseph’s College at Greystone Street will be granted permission. It’s proposed to demolish the St Joseph’s College buildings and associated outbuildings and replace it with the two-storey primary school.
