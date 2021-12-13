Search

13 Dec 2021

Galtee Mountain Boy unveiled in Burncourt

A Galtee Mountain Boy sculpture has been unveiled in Burncourt.

Cllr Máirín McGrath has paid tribute to all those involved in the project.

"Well done to Burncourt Community Council and the Rhododendron Walking Festival Committee on their Carol Service and unveiling of the Galtee Mountain Boy Sculpture this evening in Burncourt. The wood sculpture was created by the very talented ‘Fear na Coillte’ Will Fogarty and the timber donated by Pat Sheehan of Sheehan’s Sawmills. It's location in Burncourt village is a lovely feature and really compliments the great public realm work in the village in recent months.
Well done and thanks to Tipperary County Council for helping to fund the project and to all in Rhododendron Committee for their creativity in carrying out the project," said Cllr McGrath. 

