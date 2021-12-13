BREAKING: Massive retail development in heart of Clonmel SOLD for over €2m

Ormonde Centre, Gladstone Street, Clonmel
A massive retail development in the heart of Clonmel has been SOLD for just over €2m after a bidding war.
The guide price for the premises was €1.6m when it went on sale on December 10 as part of BidX1's online auction.
The Ormonde Centre is a modern retail development and comprises a part three storey, part single storey development offering both retail and office accommodation.
Extending to approximately 3,140 sq. m (33,810 sq. ft) in total.
The bidding started at €1.6m but as many as three bidders were in competition for the property and it quickly rose to over €2m and eventually sold for €2.1m.
Established access and significant dual glazed frontage onto both Gladstone Street and the town centre car park.
Subject to two tenancies:
Cresslough Ltd t/a DV8 - 15 year lease from 2012
Twenty Twenty Retail t/a 6th Sense - 15 year lease from 2011
Total current rent €120,000 per annum (after T/O allocation).
80% of floor space is vacant, offering significant opportunity to enhance return.
