14 Dec 2021

Extra €35,000 allocated for Christmas lights in Tipperary towns

Tipperary County Council is to receive and extra €35,000 from the Department of Housing and Local Government for Christmas lights throughout some towns in Tipperary.


Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn said “I can confirm that Tipperary County Council have been successful in receiving extra funding towards Christmas lights for 2021.  I would like to thank the Minister for Local Government Peter Burke for supporting this request.  Christmas lights in a town can create a wonderful atmosphere throughout the festive season.  Every year people want to see their town light up with colour and I’m happy that this money will make a significant improvement for those towns.”

Tipperary County Council made a request last month for extra funding towards Christmas lights for the Clonmel Municipal District and the Tipperary, Cahir, Cashel Municipal District.  

“Tipperary County Council along with community groups and local Tidy Towns do exceptional work to have each town looking so well for the Holidays and speaking with those groups I know they are delighted to receive this extra funding.  We had requested €16,000 for Clonmel and €8,000 each for Cahir, Cashel and Tipperary Town so the department have made a very sizeable contribution towards that request.” Senator Garret Ahearn said. 


“Christmas lights bring a sense of magic and wonder to children in December every year. I see that in my house this year with the Christmas tree. I think after all the trials and tribulations of the past almost 2 years Christmas spirit is just what’s needed and I look forward to seeing Tipperary lit up this year," he said.

