Search

16 Dec 2021

First citizen in Tipperary's capital town appeals for support for Mayor's Fund

Make it a brighter Christmas for those most in need

Michael Murphy

District Mayor Michael Murphy

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

District Mayor Michael Murphy has appealed for support for the annual Mayor’s Fund in Clonmel.
“With Christmas just around the corner, people are busy preparing to celebrate this time with their families and loved ones,” he says.
“This year, however, the impact of Covid-19 on people’s health, lifestyles and livelihoods has resulted in a greater number of people in our community struggling to meet the additional costs associated with providing for themselves, their family and their loved ones at this time.

“To this end, and in the knowledge that we are in unprecedented times, I am appealing to the people of the district to give what you can to this year’s Mayor’s Fund, in order to make it a brighter Christmas for those most in need in our community.”
All contributions should be sent to Clonmel Borough District Council, Civic Offices, Tipperary County Council, Clonmel and marked Mayor’s Fund. Money can also be sent by direct funds transfer as follows: Mayor’s Relief Account IBAN IE97 BOFI 9060 0526 2579 71. BIC BOFIIE2D.

All money raised will be allocated to nominated local charities within the Clonmel Borough District.
“Any contribution that you can make to this worthy cause will be greatly appreciated and officially acknowledged.
“Thanking you in advance,” said Cllr Murphy.

Extra €35,000 allocated for Christmas lights in Tipperary towns

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media