First citizen in Tipperary's capital town appeals for support for Mayor's Fund

District Mayor Michael Murphy has appealed for support for the annual Mayor’s Fund in Clonmel.

“With Christmas just around the corner, people are busy preparing to celebrate this time with their families and loved ones,” he says.

“This year, however, the impact of Covid-19 on people’s health, lifestyles and livelihoods has resulted in a greater number of people in our community struggling to meet the additional costs associated with providing for themselves, their family and their loved ones at this time.

“To this end, and in the knowledge that we are in unprecedented times, I am appealing to the people of the district to give what you can to this year’s Mayor’s Fund, in order to make it a brighter Christmas for those most in need in our community.”

All contributions should be sent to Clonmel Borough District Council, Civic Offices, Tipperary County Council, Clonmel and marked Mayor’s Fund. Money can also be sent by direct funds transfer as follows: Mayor’s Relief Account IBAN IE97 BOFI 9060 0526 2579 71. BIC BOFIIE2D.

All money raised will be allocated to nominated local charities within the Clonmel Borough District.

“Any contribution that you can make to this worthy cause will be greatly appreciated and officially acknowledged.

“Thanking you in advance,” said Cllr Murphy.