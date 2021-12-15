Blessing of special Tipperary Christmas Crib on Sunday evening next

The annual blessing of the Lagganstown Christmas Crib is on Sunday next, December 19 at 5pm. All are welcome.
LAGGANSTOWN CHRISTMAS CRIB
Lagganstown’s Christmas Crib is all set up for its ninth year.
The annual blessing is on Sunday next, December 19 at 5pm. All are welcome.
Please support Cuan Saor on the night.
Your continued support is very much appreciated!
The annual blessing of the Lagganstown Christmas Crib is on Sunday next, December 19 at 5pm. All are welcome.
To market! To market! volunteers and customers at Nenagh’s Country Market with some of the local produce that is on sale at the marketin the run-up to Christmas Picture: Bridget Delaney
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.