EDITORIAL: Columnist Peg Rossiter is a remarkable person on and off the page

Peg Rossiter has been inducted into the Tipperary Association Dublin Hall of Fame for 2021 and she is so deserving of such a prestigious honour.

It is appropriate recognition of a person who has given so much to her community over the years and she continues to do so.

Peg is a remarkable person both on and off the page and her searing column each week gets right to the heart of issues for Clonmel and wider society.

Peg is read all over the world with correspondence in response to columns coming from the most far flung places you can imagine which is testament to her powerful words and refreshing honesty.

She brings in her typed up column to the office - when she is driven in by her husband - on Thursday mornings and it is dutifully transcribed by The Nationalist’s Jeddy Walsh with careful attention to detail making sure that every word is put on the page correctly - as Peg had intended the words to flow.

The citation for Peg’s induction states: “Margaret’s contributions to Clonmel, Tipperary, and Ireland, and indeed beyond sets her apart as an extraordinary person. Her lifelong achievements and contributions to society in so many ways make it appropriate to honour her as a very special talent and The Tipperary Association Dublin is delighted to select her as a Hall of Fame recipient for 2021.”

It added: “Her articles are informative, entertaining and challenging each week and exude common sense to her readers and institutions/groups.

“She challenges and encourages her readers to examine their personal responsibilities displaying a rare understanding and wisdom on matters political, social and cultural with particular emphasis on environmental issues - long before the word appeared in popular writing.”

