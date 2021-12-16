Very impressive improvement in Tidy Towns competition by one south Tipperary village

Grange increased by a very impressive 17 marks to 326 and to come second in the South Tipperary A category which includes 16 other villages.
Grange Tidy Village Results 2021
The committed and hard-working volunteers were anticipating the announcement of results for 2021 after doing their best to keep Grange Village and environs looking tidy and attractive over the last 10 years.
Due to Covid restrictions the judging was to be done virtually and primarily on the basis of a detailed entry form, map and photographic evidence of the projects and work undertaken and completed over the last two years.
When the results were announced the volunteers and community were delighted and proud to have increased by a very impressive 17 marks to 326 and to come second in the South Tipperary A category which includes 16 other villages.
The detailed report was very complimentary and encouraging of the ongoing work and projects undertaken by local volunteers, residents and organisations such as the school, Development Association, Community Council, Graveyard Committee and Suirside FC. Credit was also given in the report to the work done on roads and footpaths in recent years by Tipperary County Council.
The full copy of the report can be accessed on www.tidytowns.ie.
Congratulations to all involved in this impressive achievement. All offers of help and support will be welcome.
