Dean Maxwell to continue operating as normal for 2022 - Jackie Cahill TD

Deputy Jackie Cahill has confirmed that the Dean Maxwell Community Nursing Home in Roscrea will be permitted to continue accepting residents and patients for 2022, as normal.

There had been much concern locally in recent times in relation to the operations of the Roscrea facility for 2022, and following a conversation with Minister Mary Butler this morning, Deputy Cahill confirmed that the Dean Maxwell will continue operating as normal for 2022.

Speaking on this on Wednesday, December 15, Deputy Cahill said: “I am delighted to confirm that the Dean Maxwell Community Nursing Home will continue operating as normal for 2022.

“There has been much concern raised again recently in relation to the ability of Dean Maxwell to accept residents and patients for 2022, and whether it would remain HIQA compliant during this time. As the end of the year quickly approached, it was essential that we received confirmation that all would be in order for the New Year and 2022 in relation to the nursing home’s operations.

“I am pleased to confirm, following a conversation with the Minister for Older People, Mary Butler, that the HSE has granted permission for Dean Maxwell to continue accepting residents and patients for 2022.