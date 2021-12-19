Search

19 Dec 2021

'Nowhere to park or secure a bike' in Tipperary's largest town

Racks to be included in Public Realm Plan for Clonmel

Bicycle racks

Cllr Richie Molloy is looking for more bicycle racks to be installed around Clonmel

Reporter:

Eamonn Wynne

Email:

ewynne@nationalist.ie

District Engineer Eoin Powell is to investigate if any bicycle parking racks can be installed in suitable locations in Clonmel.
He told a meeting of Clonmel Borough District that measures such as these are to be included in the Public Realm Plan for the main streets in the town. In the meantime he would see if any bicycle racks could be provided, so long as they didn’t contravene the Public Realm Plan.
Cllr Richie Molloy had requested that more bicycle racks would be installed around the town to enable cyclists to park and secure their bikes. At present there was only one rack in Parnell Street. There had been one at the Main Guard but it was removed.

So much had been invested in cycle lanes and people were encouraged to cycle, yet there was nowhere to park a bike and secure it, said Cllr Molloy.
District Mayor Michael Murphy said he was surprised by the lack of bike parking stands in Mick Delahunty Square, where the offices of Tipperary County Council, the swimming pool, library, post office, band hall and the Tipperary Museum of Hidden History were located.
Cllr Siobhán Ambrose said she didn’t think there would be any major cost factor involved in providing one or two racks in town.

Very impressive improvement in Tidy Towns competition by one south Tipperary village

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media