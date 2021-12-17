Search

17 Dec 2021

Yesteryears - 13 employees of Tipperary-based company in freedom flight from Baghdad

Yesteryears - 13 employees of Tipperary-based company in freedom flight from Baghdad

The front page of The Nationalist from December 15, 1990

Reporter:

Jeddy Walsh

Email:

jeddy.walsh@nationalist.ie

Our front page of December 15, 1990, led with Eamonn Wynne’s good news story that the Clonmel Swimming Pool, which at that stage had been closed for 18 months, would reopen the following May or early June of 1991.
A £500,000 contract had been signed that week for the refurbishment work by contractor Eamonn O’Gorman of O’Gorman Construction, the Mayor, Alderman Sean Lyons and the county manager, Seamus Hayes.
Approximately half of the required local contribution of £87,500 had been collected and at the Town Hall the chairman of the fundraising committee, Sean Galvin, made a plea for the remaining £43,000 to be raised.

Yesteryears: 'Clonmel firm announces shock closure with 142 job losses'

Take a look back!


Another story on the front page informed readers that 13 employees of the Clonmel-based MF Kent Group flew home on a freedom flight from Baghdad that week without Clonmel man John White who had been dramatically prevented from leaving by the Iraqi authorities in a last-minute development.
Elsewhere that week the Industry and Commerce Minister, Desmond O’Malley, was to be asked to intervene in the decision by his Junior Minister, Michael Smith, to call for a vastly scaled down version of the unique Integrated Resource Centre in Cashel.
Furious Cashel councillors were to urge Mr O’Malley to allow the centre to proceed as originally planned with £400,000 in grant aid from the Department of Science and Technology.
The Nationalist itself made front page news also that week when esteemed editor Brendan Long announced that our final edition of the year, on December 29, would contain a special 128-page supplement to mark the centenary of our first publication which was printed in 1890.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media