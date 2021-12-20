The roads of Tipperary will be a hurling battle zone on New Year's Day

The Knockavilla/Donaskeigh GAA Club's road hurling tournament is back New Year’s Day.
ROAD HURLING
The Knockavilla/Donaskeigh GAA Club's road hurling tournament is back New Year’s Day.
The roads of Donaskeigh will become a battle zone, with low flying missiles coming from all directions.
Teams of 3 - Juvenile up to age 14 cost €15, Adult teams cost €30. Registration takes place at Donaskeigh Hall from 11am, with proceedings starting at 12noon.
Mullinahone, Tipperary and Munster Ladies Junior Football Champions who now play St Thomas's of Galway in the All-Ireland semi-final
The beautiful Baylough in the Knockmealdown Mountains now has a Christmas tree afloat in the centre as a Christmas fundraiser.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.