20 Dec 2021

Spectacular fundraising event at Baylough - Christmas tree afloat in Knockmealdown lake

Spectacular fundraising Christmas event at Baylough - Christmas tree afloat in Knockmealdown lake

The beautiful Baylough in the Knockmealdown Mountains now has a Christmas tree afloat in the centre as a Christmas fundraiser.

Lighting up Baylough high up in the Knockmealdown Mountains.
The event comprises of a fully lit Christmas tree afloat, in the centre of the lake and the entire surround aglow with festoon lighting for public viewing.

The event is organised by Rudy, Ger, John and Mark with the help of volunteers from the local Hill Sheep Farmers Group and Knockmealdown Active. Thanks to Nicholas and Barbara Grubb for their permission to use the facility known locally as “Baylough on the Vee Mountain Pass between Lismore and Clogheen.”

The event is sponsored by Breda’s Coffee Pot.

HSE Covid Guidelines apply when visiting the site.
This spectacular Christmas event is helping to raise much needed funds for St. Carthage’s Rest Home in Lismore, county Waterford and St. Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen.

