Tipperary school raises €2,600 from Christmas Hamper Appeal and Christmas Jumper Day

Cashel Community School is very pleased to announce that €2,600 has been raised as a result of their Christmas Hamper Appeal and Christmas Jumper Day.

The proceeds are going to South Tipperary Hospice and St Vincent de Paul, both very worthy local causes.

In Cashel Community School the ageless statement of “making time for others” epitomises the spirit of giving that the students have and that the school represents.

This is fostered in their school community throughout the year.

This spirit of giving and the sentiment of making time for others has been particularly evident recently with the Christmas Hamper Appeal and also our Christmas Jumper Day.

Well done to the Student Council and Transition Year students who coordinated the Christmas Hamper Appeal and Christmas Jumper Day respectively.

The school added: “We wish to congratulate the Christmas Hamper prize winners and thank those who made this year’s appeal a success.

“Special thanks go to First and Second Year students along with staff for kindly and generously donating to the hampers.”

Well done to Cashel Community School and its wonderful students for all of their hard work this year.