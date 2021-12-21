Search

21 Dec 2021

Popular weekly card game in Tipperary cancelled due to new restrictions

Sadly the popular weekly card game at Knockgraffon has to be cancelled for the moment as events / gatherings after 8pm are no longer allowed.

KNOCKGRAFFON CARDS CANCELLED DUE TO NEW RESTRICTIONS

Following the government guide lines on new restrictions, sadly the popular weekly card game at Knockgraffon has to be cancelled for the moment as events / gatherings after 8pm are no longer allowed. Hope this is a short term situation.

Winners on Wednesday, December 15 with 12 games were Jim Meskell and Vincent Phelan and in second place with 9 games were Mary Ann Healy and Eileen White. Well done all!

Knockgraffon card committee would like to wish all the players a Happy and Holy Christmas and good health and good luck for all in the New Year.

