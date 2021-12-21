Golden Christmas lights ceremony and market proved a great success

Golden Tidy Village campaign Christmas lights ceremony took place last weekend with Christmas parade and Christmas market in the local GAA Hall. All in all the promotion was a huge success
Christmas lights ceremony and market
Many thanks to everyone involved with this lovely parish event
Huge thank you to all the Golden businesses who gave out sweets treats and hot drinks to everyone.
Remember folks shop local shop Golden.
